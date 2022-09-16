Motorcyclist dead in northwest Calgary crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northwest Calgary on Friday night.

Police and EMS were called to the area of Country Hills Boulevard and Stoney Trail around 7:40 p.m., where a motorcycle and a van had collided.

While the motorcyclist, a man in his late 30s, was declared deceased, no one in the van was injured.

No other details about the incident were available.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for a time Friday evening and motorists were advised to take an alternate route.