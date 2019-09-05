

CTV News Calgary





A man died Thursday night in a motorcycle accident that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Range Road 25 between Bearspaw Road and Bearspaw Ridge Crescent.

His motorcycle hit a deer and he was thrown from the bike. He was declared dead on scene, according to Cochrane RCMP Corp. Matt Quallie.

Loved ones arrived shortly after the incident.

The age of the deceased wasn’t released. Calgary EMS described him as an elderly male.