Motorcyclist in critical condition following Tuesday collision
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9:48PM MDT
CALGARY -- A motorcyclist was taken to hospital Tuesday after a collision with a vehicle in northwest Calgary.
The incident took place just before 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 10 Street, right in front of SAIT, just south of Pat Burns Memorial Gardens.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by EMS in critical condition.
There was no information available about the other driver.