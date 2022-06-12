Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash near Balzac

Alberta RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan that sent a man to hospital.

Airdrie RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash at Highway 566 and Range Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found the driver of a motorcycle, a 39-year-old male, had been seriously hurt.

STARS Air Ambulance took him to hospital in Calgary in life-threatening condition.

The intersection was reopened in all directions shortly after 4:30 p.m.