Motorcyclist injured after colliding with barrier along Crowchild Trail
A CPS member examines a damaged motorcycle along Crowchild Trail after the bike collided with a barrier at the Memorial Drive exit
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 10:26PM MDT
One person was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre on Thursday night following a single vehicle crash that prompted the closure of a section of Crowchild Trail.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail, at the exit to eastbound Memorial Drive, shortly before 7:00 p.m. after a motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier.
EMS officials say the motorcyclist, age and gender not confirmed, was taken to hospital in potentially life threatening condition with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail were closed between Kensington Road and Memorial Drive for several hours while the Calgary Police Service traffic unit investigated the collision.