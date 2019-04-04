One person was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre on Thursday night following a single vehicle crash that prompted the closure of a section of Crowchild Trail.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail, at the exit to eastbound Memorial Drive, shortly before 7:00 p.m. after a motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier.

EMS officials say the motorcyclist, age and gender not confirmed, was taken to hospital in potentially life threatening condition with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail were closed between Kensington Road and Memorial Drive for several hours while the Calgary Police Service traffic unit investigated the collision.