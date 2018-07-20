CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Motorcyclist injured in crash in city’s southeast
Police are investigating after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in the New Brighton area on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 9:47AM MDT
Police are investigating after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a southeast intersection on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 52 Street and McIvor Blvd S.E. just after midnight for reports of a crash.
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police are investigating.