Motorcyclist injured in southeast Calgary collision

One person was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening after a crash in southeast Calgary involving a motorcycle.

The collision happened at Barlow Trail and 54 Avenue S.E. around 7:50 p.m., police say.

Police say the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in serious to life-threatening condition.

No additional details were available from police at the time of this writing.

Calgary Transit posted a tweet about the crash around 8:30 p.m., saying there was a second vehicle involved.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident on Barlow Tr and 54 Ave SE, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/2Hal61MFQJ — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 7, 2022

There were lane closures in the area for a time Tuesday evening, as the CPS traffic unit investigated.

Motorists were advised to expect delays or use alternate routes.