Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a single rider on a green sport motorcycle was travelling east on Memorial Drive N.W. around 1:55 p.m. when they rear-ended a stalled semi-truck.

EMS confirmed the adult driver of the motorcycle died.

The rider of the motorcycle was believed to be stunting alongside another motorist at the time of the crash, police said.

Memorial Drive was closed in both directions at the intersection of Third Street N.W.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and choose alternate routes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.