One person is dead following a crash at the interchange of the QEII Highway and Highway 42, east of Penhold.

According to RCMP, a motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 42 at roughly 1:30 p.m. when it collided with a westbound pickup truck pulling a camping trailer that had been making a left hand turn onto the ramp to the southbound lanes of the QEII.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP have not released the name, age or gender of the deceased.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

A section of Highway 42 was closed for several hours during the RCMP investigation but reopened shortly after 4 p.m.