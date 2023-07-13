Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary

A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m., when police say the motorcyclist was eastbound on 9th Avenue S.W., approaching the overpass over 14th Street S.W.

It appears the rider struck a stair railing on the south side of the roadway and was then thrown from the bike, landing on 14th Street about 10 metres below.

The rider died at the scene.

They were the only person on the motorcycle.

Police did not provide any details about the rider Thursday evening.

Calgary Transportation said in a Twitter post 14th Street was closed to traffic both northbound and southbound for a time.