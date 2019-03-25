CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Motorcyclist rides off Deerfoot Trail on-ramp, crashes into fence below embankment
A motorcycle resting against a chain link fence near the Anderson Rd/Deerfoot Tr interchange following Monday night's single-vehicle crash
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 10:06PM MDT
A motorcyclist was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure after his bike left the road and crashed into a fence Monday evening in the city’s southeast.
The collision occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. after the male rider attempted to manoeuver the ramp connecting eastbound Anderson Road with the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail. The motorcyclist drove off the road, down a steep embankment, and collided with a chain link fence.
An EMS crew transported the male, age not confirmed, to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.
The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the crash. It is not known if speed or road conditions were a factor in the incident.
The road remained open to traffic during the emergency response.