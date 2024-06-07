CALGARY
Calgary

    • Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Barlow Trail

    A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash on Friday morning, officials said. A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash on Friday morning, officials said.
    Emergency crews say a motorcyclist was sent to hospital following a crash in southeast Calgary on Friday morning.

    At 10:45 a.m., Calgary police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Barlow Trail near 66 Avenue S.E.

    The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

    An investigation into the crash is underway and police expect the road to be closed for at least a few hours.

