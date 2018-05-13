A 67-year-old man is dead following a Saturday afternoon collision involving a motorcycle and a car near the communities of Pineridge and Monterey Park.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2008 Harley Davidson, model unknown, was travelling south on 68 Street Northeast when it collided with a northbound 2017 Honda Civic attempting to make a left hand turn at the 22 Avenue/California Boulevard intersection.

Investigators believe the car turned in front of the motorcycle and the bike collided with the car’s passenger side. The impact of the collision sent the motorcyclist airborne and he travelled a significant distance before crashing to the ground.

The rider, a 67-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital.

Police confirm the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday morning. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Members of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit continue to investigate the fatal collision. Impairment and excessive speed are not believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.