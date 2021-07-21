Advertisement
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Lethbridge collision
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 2:06PM MDT
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge police are investigating after a two vehicle collision Tuesday that sent one person to hospital.
The incident took place on Whoop-Up Drive around 5:15 p.m. on the eastbound bridge deck. A motorcycle collided with the truck in front of it.
A 42-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
The collision is under investigation.