A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to hospital following a Tuesday evening crash along 33rd Avenue Southwest, west of Crowchild Trail.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at a location north of Richmond Green golf course.

According to EMS officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

"We know a single motorcyclist lost control, was ejected from the motorcycle," said Acting Sergeant Jason Van Dorp of the Calgary Police Service. "We are investigating alcohol and speed at this point to see if they played a factor at all in the collision."

"We are looking at the potential that maybe a vehicle might have been entering the roadway from the side streets and may have caused him to lose control. There was no contact made with another vehicle but there is the potential that another vehicle may have caused him to swerve in the lane, losing control, but we're still looking at that."

Van Dorp says the motorcyclist's condition was upgraded in hospital and it's expected he will survive.

The road was reopened to traffic at approximately 10 p.m.