Hundreds of motorcyclists let it ride for an annual event in Balzac in support of prostate cancer research.

The 2019 Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad left from Ralph's Motorsports on Saturday morning and headed off to Carstairs Memorial Arena.

Funds are raised through pledges collected by the participants and national and local sponsors help cover the overhead costs for the event.

Organizers say much of the funds raised by Ride for Dad will go towards the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation.

David Saxby, chairperson for the event, says they've been doing the ride for the past 12 years.

"To date, we've raised $1.5 million for research and awareness."

He says it's important for people to be aware of the disease, how to test for it and how easy it is to treat early on.

"One in six men in Canada will have symptoms of prostate cancer. So if we can create awareness, then those people will be able to hopefully be cured of cancer before it becomes terminal."

Saxby says two of the top prostate cancer doctors in the country work in the City of Calgary, so it's also important that the research dollars stay here.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for Canadian men and it's important that all men over the age of 40 get checked by their doctor.