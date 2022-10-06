Motorcyclists injured in collision involving moose north of Aidrie

Two motorcyclists are in hospital following a collision with a moose in Rocky View County on Wednesday evening, Mounties say.

The Airdrie RCMP says the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 574 near Range Road 21, north of Airdrie, west of Crossfield.

There, a moose walked onto the highway, into the path of the westbound motorcyclists. One struck the animal while the other veered into the ditch.

Both motorcyclists were transported to Foothills hospital in Calgary. One was flown by STARS air ambulance while the other was taken by ground ambulance.

Both are currently in stable condition, the RCMP says, though the one who was flown is considered critical.

According to the RCMP, one motorcyclist is a resident of Courtney, B.C., while the other resides in Crossfield.

The RCMP says alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the incident.