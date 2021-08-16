CALGARY -- A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision that took place late Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 9 near Richdale, Alta.

Hanna RCMP were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision at 5:43 p.m. where they were joined by Hanna Fire crews and EMS.

Early investigation suggests the motorcycle was travelling east when it entered the ditch and flipped a number of times.

The rider, a 62-year-old from Saskatoon, was pronounced dead on scene.

The medical examiner has ordered an autopsy.

The investigation into the collision continues.