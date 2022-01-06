Motorist shot and injured during incident in northeast Calgary

A man is in hospital in stable condition after officials say another driver shot him following an altercation.

Calgary EMS told CTV News they were called to the scene, near Castleridge Boulevard and Westwinds Drive N.E., at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The victim, an adult male, ran into a nearby corner store for help.

Police officers met paramedics at the scene, who took the man, who was in serious but stable condition, to Foothills Medical Centre.

He is in non-life-threatening condition.

There are no details on the suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…