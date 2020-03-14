CALGARY -- Mount Royal University has made the decision to move its classes away from face-to-face course delivery in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The school’s President and Vice-Chancellor Tim Rahilly made the announcement in a written statement on Saturday.

In the statement, Rahilly said that the changes would start Monday, but it’s not clear how all the school’s courses will be transitioned.

“It will take some time for instructors to change to different formats, and not all delivery types (ie. labs, clinicals, practica, etc.) can be transitioned to alternative methods,” he wrote.” Your instructor will let you know details about your classes. On campus computer labs, specialized equipment and software, support services etc. are still available to you. High traffic spaces are receiving enhanced cleaning.”

The statement also included a reminder to students and staff to stay off campus if they are feeling ill.

In Edmonton, the University of Alberta and MacEwan University have both made the decision to cancel in-person classes and have instructors deliver classes online.