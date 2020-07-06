CALGARY -- Mount Royal University has appointed Dawn Farrell as its first chancellor, after a unanimous decision by the school's board of governors.

Farrell's new position will see her become the external face of MRU, presiding over formal occasions, such as convocation, and working with the university's president, Dr. Tim Rahilly.

"While it’s clear Mount Royal already has strong partnerships off campus, as MRU’s first chancellor she will broaden our network, deepen our connections and act as a sage advisor, " said Rahilly.

Farrell has been director and chief executive officer of the TransAlta Corporation since 2010, and has spent over 30 years working in the energy industry. She has also spent time sitting on boards of directors with organizations such as the Chemours Company, the Conference Board of Canada and the Business Council of Canada.

"I’ve seen such tremendous change over my career and the most positive and momentous outcomes were achieved when business, community, government and education worked together," Farrell said of her decision to take on the role.

"When Mount Royal described the chancellor position as one that uses connections to contribute to a strong future for Calgarians and Albertans, I was on board."

Farrell previously taught at MRU and has served on both the university's and the foundation's board of governors. She received an honorary doctorate of law from the university last year.

Farrell will be formally welcomed to MRU during November's 2020 convocation.