CALGARY -- Mount Royal University will continue delivering most classes online during the winter 2021 semester, officials announced Friday.

"Over the next month, faculty members will decide on courses with in-person learning exceptions," read a statement.

"A list of these will be posted online in the first week of November so that you can prepare. If a course is not listed on the Winter 2021 in-person courses list, students are not required to engage in in-person learning."

Those decisions will also be guided by advice from provincial health authorities, the statement added.

In September, school officials said a positive case of COVID-19 had been identified on campus, h owever no details were released and officials said the person was isolating at home, as per health protocols.