An RCMP officer with the Drumheller detachment was hurt when he attempted to stop a suspect from escaping arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

The officer had approached a man suspected of stealing a car and was trying to take him into custody near Morrin, Alberta at about 5:45 p.m. on January 23.

During the arrest, the male suspect got into a fight with the police officer.

An unknown woman, believed to be an associate of the suspect, arrived in a silver vehicle and the male suspect was able to jump in.

The officer tried to stop the fleeing vehicle but ended up getting dragged as a result. He fired his service weapon at the vehicle in an attempt to get the pair to stop.

He was able to break free shortly afterwards and the suspect vehicle drove away.

Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects.

The male is described as Caucasian, wearing a dark winter jacket with a hood and a baseball cap with a light or tan visor.

The woman is described as Caucasian with dark hair, wearing a tan coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the incident. It’s not known if either suspect was injured as a result of the RCMP member shooting at them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Morrin is located about 160 km northeast of Calgary.