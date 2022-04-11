Mounties and Calgary police corral runaway driver of stolen F-150

A driver of a stolen F-150 pickup truck tried to make a run for it when confronted by both police and RCMP officers, in an escape effort that ended up with police boxing him in at a Mahogany intersection late Monday afternoon.

The suspect initially didn't stop for police officers, driving outside city limits. That prompted the RCMP to use a spike belt, and once the driver returned, the front driver side tire was on its rim.

Police say the suspect tried to run away on foot, but was caught shortly after.

Charges are pending. The suspect might also be linked to a number of recent break-ins in the city, police said.