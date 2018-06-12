The manhunt for 26-year-old Dallas Rain continues following the arrest of three other inmates who had escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre early Tuesday morning.

Police say they learned about the escape of four inmates at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. One of the prisoners, identity not released, was located by police and taken into custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Innisfail RCMP were notified of the theft of a black Dodge pickup truck. The truck was spotted in the Innisfail area and RCMP units followed the stolen vehicle to a vacant field east of the town in the area of Highway 42 and Range Road 265.

RCMP received reports that an ATV had been stolen from a yard in the area and officers located two suspects riding the off-road vehicle in a farmer's field.

The two suspects attempted to flee the area on foot but were apprehended. Quinn Russel Peterson, 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52, remain in police custody and are being returned to remand.

Dallas Albert Rain remains unaccounted for. The public is being advised not to approach Rain and to call 911 or Red Deer RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Deer City RCMP 403-343-5575 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).