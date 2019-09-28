CALGARY – Pincher Creek RCMP say a Cowley man is facing charges in connection with fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a woman and sent a man to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 3, just west of the Village of Cowley at 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck and another pickup truck hauling a holiday trailer had collided head-on.

The 59-year-old female passenger of the truck hauling the trailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 60-year-old male, was taken to hospital suffering from undetermined injuries.

The driver of the other truck involved in the crash ended up fleeing the scene, but was located at his home in Cowley a short time later.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and say the road conditions were wet and rainy at the time.

Criminal charges are pending against the 39-year-old man arrested by police.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately nine hours for the investigation.

Further details are expected after traffic units complete their report.

Cowley is located about two hours south of Calgary.