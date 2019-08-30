Charges have been laid against a man after he was found in possession of what Innisfail RCMP says was a stolen vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to respond to reports of a suspicious male sitting inside a Ford F150 pickup truck parked at a fast food restaurant at 5:50 a.m. on August 28.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver drifting in and out of consciousness, so contacted paramedics.

Alberta EMS attended the scene and took the man to hospital while RCMP determined the truck was stolen.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jordan Kyle Glasgow of Innisfail, was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Glasgow was remanded into custody pending a court hearing.