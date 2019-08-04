

CTV News Calgary





A video posted to Twitter of a confrontation between two people in Banff National Park has gone viral and led to the RCMP getting involved.

The woman who posted the video, who is visiting from the United States, says she was waiting in a lineup to take a photo at Johnston Canyon on Saturday when an unknown man and his companions pushed their way into the queue.

The complainant, who only wants to be identified by her first name Victoria, says she told him that he was being 'rude.'

At that point, she says the man told her to 'mind her own business' and then to 'go back to her own country.'

Victoria, who spoke to CTV News on Sunday, said the comment was likely in reference to her Russian accent, something she still has despite living in the U.S. for the past 20 years.

She then took out her phone to record the individual's actions because she was afraid he might harm her.

Once the man saw she was recording the incident, Victoria said he tried to push her and take her phone.

"I stood my ground," she says.

Afterwards, Victoria says the man and his group went to a park ranger to tell them she was recording them without their permission.

When the ranger came over to her, she told them to call the police.

The group left the area before police arrived but when they did, Victoria shared the video and told them what happened.

She says she posted the video because she hopes it will help police identify the man. She said “I really just want the justice system to deal with him. And whatever happens, at least it’ll be on his record.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the video had been retweeted more than 22,000 times and had been viewed on her Twitter and Instagram accounts over one million times.

RCMP tell CTV News an investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing and all the parties involved have been identified.

CTV News has reached out to the man in the video but has not heard back.

