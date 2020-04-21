AIRDRIE, ALTA. -- Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a three-week-old baby died following an unknown incident Monday.

Police responded to a call that an infant was not breathing at about 12:25 p.m. on April 20.

The child was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital by EMS with both the Airdrie RCMP and Calgary Police Service escorting the ambulance.

At the hospital a short time later, the infant was pronounced dead.

Officials say the manner of death is still being determined, but it is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

No further information is expected to be released.