Mounties investigate death of 3-week-old baby in Airdrie, Alta.
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:42PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 12:51PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a three-week-old baby died at just after noon on Monday. (File)
AIRDRIE, ALTA. -- Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a three-week-old baby died following an unknown incident Monday.
Police responded to a call that an infant was not breathing at about 12:25 p.m. on April 20.
The child was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital by EMS with both the Airdrie RCMP and Calgary Police Service escorting the ambulance.
At the hospital a short time later, the infant was pronounced dead.
Officials say the manner of death is still being determined, but it is not believed to be related to COVID-19.
No further information is expected to be released.