Mounties respond to multiple crashes west of Calgary

CALGARY -

After being in the forecast for a few days, snow finally fell in Calgary and surrounding areas and authorities say it created risky road conditions west of the city.

Cochrane RCMP are advising drivers to slow down and take extra precautions as several roads and highways are reported to be icy.

"Slow down, give extra room between vehicles, and be prepared to stop," officials said in a release. "Police vehicles and tow trucks are working in the area."

Police add icy conditions are expected to stick around as the weekend is expected to have warm daytime temperatures followed by frigid overnight lows.

"Please give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely."