RCMP contained the Banff International Hostel on Tuesday after someone claimed they had shot a person at the facility and taken hostages.

Police were able to make contact with the suspect and say the man threatened to shoot more hostages and blow up the hostel.

The allegations were later determined to be false and police learned that the call came from outside the country using a ‘voice over internet protocol’ system.

“False reports of critical incidents are a waste of police resources and create the potential for danger as police execute an urgent response and prepare for tactical considerations. The members of Banff and Canmore Detachments who reacted to this event should be praised for their measured response and their thorough investigation,” said Staff Sergeant Michael Buxton-Carr in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.