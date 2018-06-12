RCMP have apprehended one of four prisoners who escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre and are searching for the other three.

Police say they learned about the escape of four inmates at about 00:15 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the prisoners was located by police and taken into custody.

Red Deer RCMP are now looking for Quinn Russel Peterson, 26, Dallas Albert Rain, 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52.

The public is being advised not to approach them if they are spotted and to call 911 or Red Deer RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Deer City RCMP 403-343-5575 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).