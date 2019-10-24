CALGARY – Police in High River are looking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly stole a number of pieces of equipment from a local business.

Investigators say a Caucasian male was caught on security video taking some equipment from a store on Sept. 19.

Despite a thorough search, RCMP have not been able to locate the suspect nor identify him.

As a result, they are seeking the public's help to figure out who he is.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.