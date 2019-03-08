CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Mounties search for suspect wanted in multiple offences
Matthew Lee Grouette, 31, is wanted by Turner Valley RCMP in connection with a number of offences. (Supplied)
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 1:24PM MST
RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a number of crimes committed in the community of Turner Valley.
There are multiple warrants for arrest for Matthew Lee Grouette who is charged with:
- Four counts of mischief
- Theft over $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Three counts of failing to comply with a release condition
- Three traffic charges
Authorities say Grouette has already been charged with a number of other offences but has not been following the conditions of his release.
The other counts include:
- Two counts of possession of stolen property
- Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Break and enter/theft
- Dangerous driving
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Flight from police
Grouette, 31, is described as:
- Caucasian
- Medium build
- 5’6” (168 cm)
- 140 lbs (63.5 kg)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Possesses a tattoo of brass knuckles on the right side of his neck
Anyone with information about Grouette’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262, or your local police department.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.