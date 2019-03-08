RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a number of crimes committed in the community of Turner Valley.

There are multiple warrants for arrest for Matthew Lee Grouette who is charged with:

  • Four counts of mischief
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Theft of motor vehicle
  • Three counts of failing to comply with a release condition
  • Three traffic charges

Authorities say Grouette has already been charged with a number of other offences but has not been following the conditions of his release.

The other counts include:

  • Two counts of possession of stolen property
  • Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • Break and enter/theft
  • Dangerous driving
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Flight from police

Grouette, 31, is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Medium build
  • 5’6” (168 cm)
  • 140 lbs (63.5 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Possesses a tattoo of brass knuckles on the right side of his neck

Anyone with information about Grouette’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262, or your local police department.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.