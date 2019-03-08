RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a number of crimes committed in the community of Turner Valley.

There are multiple warrants for arrest for Matthew Lee Grouette who is charged with:

Four counts of mischief

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft of motor vehicle

Three counts of failing to comply with a release condition

Three traffic charges

Authorities say Grouette has already been charged with a number of other offences but has not been following the conditions of his release.

The other counts include:

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Break and enter/theft

Dangerous driving

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Flight from police

Grouette, 31, is described as:

Caucasian

Medium build

5’6” (168 cm)

140 lbs (63.5 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Possesses a tattoo of brass knuckles on the right side of his neck

Anyone with information about Grouette’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262, or your local police department.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.