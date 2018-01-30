CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Mounties seek fourth suspect in Didsbury kidnapping
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Mitchell "Mitch" Engler and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 8:55AM MST
Police are looking for a fourth suspect in connection to the kidnapping of a man in Didsbury last week and say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Last Tuesday, RCMP responded to a complaint at about 6:00 pm from someone saying that a man had been abducted at gunpoint in the town. The man was allegedly threatened with bodily harm if he didn't pay a sum of money.
Mounties found the victim at a rural location west of Olds and three people were arrested at the scene.
A search warrant was executed on a travel trailer and turned up five firearms including a sawed-off shotgun.
Justin Anglet, 19, of Olds, is charged with:
- Kidnapping with a Firearm
- Extortion with a Firearm
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Eight counts of failing to comply with conditions
Donald Martin, 39, of Olds is charged with:
- Kidnapping with a Firearm
- Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Firearm
Jacob Donkin, 19, of Olds, is charged with:
- Kidnapping with a Firearm
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Fail to comply with conditions
A fourth person is wanted in connection to the incident and police have issued a warrant for Mitchell (Mitch) Lewis Engler, 32, of Olds.
Engler is wanted on charges of:
- Kidnapping with a Firearm
- Extortion with a Firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a Firearm
- Uttering Threats
- Possession of stolen property
Police say Engler is considered armed and dangerous and that he should not be approached if spotted in the community.
Anyone with information on Engler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.