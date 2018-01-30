Police are looking for a fourth suspect in connection to the kidnapping of a man in Didsbury last week and say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Last Tuesday, RCMP responded to a complaint at about 6:00 pm from someone saying that a man had been abducted at gunpoint in the town. The man was allegedly threatened with bodily harm if he didn't pay a sum of money.

Mounties found the victim at a rural location west of Olds and three people were arrested at the scene.

A search warrant was executed on a travel trailer and turned up five firearms including a sawed-off shotgun.

Justin Anglet, 19, of Olds, is charged with:

Kidnapping with a Firearm

Extortion with a Firearm

Possession of stolen property

Possession of Methamphetamine

Eight counts of failing to comply with conditions

Donald Martin, 39, of Olds is charged with:

Kidnapping with a Firearm

Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Jacob Donkin, 19, of Olds, is charged with:

Kidnapping with a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Fail to comply with conditions

A fourth person is wanted in connection to the incident and police have issued a warrant for Mitchell (Mitch) Lewis Engler, 32, of Olds.

Engler is wanted on charges of:

Kidnapping with a Firearm

Extortion with a Firearm

Unauthorized possession of a Firearm

Uttering Threats

Possession of stolen property

Police say Engler is considered armed and dangerous and that he should not be approached if spotted in the community.

Anyone with information on Engler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.