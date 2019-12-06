CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are looking for public information to help locate a bike that was taken from outside a McDonald's restaurant in the southeast section of that city.

RCMP were called to the McDonald's at 924 Yankee Valley Boulevard S.E. at about 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 5.

When officers arrived, the complainant told them he had left his bike outside the back door and when he came back to get it, it was gone.

Upon review of security video taken outside the restaurant, a man was seen taking the bike.

Investigators are looking for a taller male who was wearing glasses and a camo hat.

They are also looking for help to find the victim's green bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.