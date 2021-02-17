CALGARY -- Authorities are looking for tips from the public to help determine the circumstances that led up to a truck being set on fire near Olds, Alta. over the weekend.

Olds RCMP say a black, four-door Chevrolet truck had been abandoned at the intersection of Township Road 340 and Highway 2A, north of the community, on the morning of Feb. 13.

Police say the vehicle had been destroyed in a fire. When officers arrived on scene, they found the wreckage was still smouldering.

As a result, investigators believe the fire occurred a short time before the vehicle was found.

It's not known if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Police are still working on the case and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they might have about what happened.

Tips can be forwarded to Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or your local police service.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), on line at www.p3tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.