Mounties seek missing driver after wrecked car found in ravine
Brooks RCMP are looking for Joseph Given, who fled the scene of a crash near Brooks on July 5. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 11:44AM MDT
RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was found abandoned after crashing through a field west of Brooks.
Police were called to the scene of a crash 20 km west of the community at about 6 p.m. on July 5.
Officials say the vehicle travelled a fair distance over an open field before it hit a ravine and sank into the water.
The driver, believed to be 25-year-old Joseph Given of Calgary, was not at the scene when police arrived.
A subsequent search of the area also turned up no trace of him.
Given is described as:
- White
- 6'2" (188 cm) tall
- 221 lbs (100 kg)
- Brown hair
- Hazel eyes
Brooks RCMP are seeking the public's help to find him because there is concern for his well-being due to the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-794-4400 or your local detachment.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.