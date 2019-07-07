RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was found abandoned after crashing through a field west of Brooks.

Police were called to the scene of a crash 20 km west of the community at about 6 p.m. on July 5.

Officials say the vehicle travelled a fair distance over an open field before it hit a ravine and sank into the water.

The driver, believed to be 25-year-old Joseph Given of Calgary, was not at the scene when police arrived.

A subsequent search of the area also turned up no trace of him.

Given is described as:

White

6'2" (188 cm) tall

221 lbs (100 kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Brooks RCMP are seeking the public's help to find him because there is concern for his well-being due to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-794-4400 or your local detachment.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.