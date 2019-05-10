

CTV Calgary Staff





Police in Airdrie are looking for the owner of a motorized scooter that was found in an alley in the community earlier this week.

RCMP say they received a call on Wednesday about a scooter that was left in the 600 block of First Avenue.

The motorized scooter did not have a VIN number or licence plate.

Police are asking the owner or anyone who knows who the owner is to give them a call at 403-945-7200.