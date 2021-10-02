Mounties seek public's help to locate missing Alta. couple
Family members of an Alberta couple are concerned for the well-being of their loved ones, who haven't been seen since Wednesday.
Airdrie RCMP received a report on Oct. 2 from the family of Melanie and Richard Kraska, a married couple, from whom they had not heard from in several days.
Officials say the disappearance is out of character for them and there is a concern for their safety.
Police have conducted a search, but have not yet turned up any evidence to help them.
It's believed the Kraskas are together, possibly driving a gold-coloured, 2011 model Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Alberta licence plate BLH2361.
Melanie Gayle Kraska, 52, is described as:
- 5'7" (170 centimetres) tall;
- 150 pounds (68 kilograms);
- Blonde hair;
- Hazel eyes and;
- Light complexion.
Richard John Kraska, 60, is described as:
- 6' (183 centimetres) tall;
- 180 pounds (82 kilograms);
- Gray hair;
- Brown eyes;
- Light complexion and;
- Moustache.
Airdrie RCMP are asking anyone with any information on Melanie and Richard's whereabouts to please call them at 403-945-7200.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
