A man who exposed himself to employees working at a women’s clothing store in Okotoks is being sought by police and investigators are appealing to the public to help identify him.

Police say the incidents happened on January 3rd and 9th outside the Reitman's clothing store.

The suspect exposed himself outside the store to employees inside and then left the scene in an easterly direction.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

About 50 years old

About 165 cm or 5'5" tall

Medium build

Dark eyes

Beard

Anyone with information about this investigation, is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.