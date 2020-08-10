CALGARY -- RCMP are searching for a man whose last known whereabouts were in Chestermere in July.

Aaron Leith Willetts, 30, was last seen driving a white 2016 Chrysler 300 with an Ontario licence plate number reading CLBW618.

Willetts is described as:

Caucasian

185 cm (6-1) tall

Weighing 80 kg (176) lbs

Having brown hair and brown eyes

According to RCMP officials, Willetts had indicated his plans to visit the Invermere, B.C. area.

Anyone with information regarding Willets whereabouts is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999