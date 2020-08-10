Advertisement
Mounties seek tips regarding whereabouts of missing man last seen in Chestermere
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 2:02PM MDT Last Updated Monday, August 10, 2020 2:03PM MDT
Aaron Leith Willetts, 30, was reported missing. His last known whereabouts were in Chestermere on July 31 (RCMP)
CALGARY -- RCMP are searching for a man whose last known whereabouts were in Chestermere in July.
Aaron Leith Willetts, 30, was last seen driving a white 2016 Chrysler 300 with an Ontario licence plate number reading CLBW618.
Willetts is described as:
- Caucasian
- 185 cm (6-1) tall
- Weighing 80 kg (176) lbs
- Having brown hair and brown eyes
According to RCMP officials, Willetts had indicated his plans to visit the Invermere, B.C. area.
Anyone with information regarding Willets whereabouts is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999