Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a road rage incident unfold in the community of Chestermere on Tuesday.

RCMP say two motorists had a misunderstanding while negotiating the intersection at Merganser Drive and Rainbow Road at about 3:15 p.m.

Investigators say a man in one of the vehicles then followed the female driver of the other vehicle to an area near Our Lady of Wisdom School.

The woman tried to evade the man and hit an object on the road, suffering minor injuries.

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and then started yelling obscenities and threatened the woman before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as stocky and was wearing a black toque, a Bluetooth earpiece and a yellow and orange construction vest.

The man’s vehicle is described as a blue sedan and police say it is similar to a 2000 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777.