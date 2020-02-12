INNISFAIL -- The recent births of German shepherd puppies at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in central Alberta has RCMP hosting a contest to help name the dogs.

Canadian children between the ages of four and 14 are encouraged to submit a potential name for one of the 13 pups.

The suggested names must:

Begin with the letter 'N'

Have one or two syllables

Not exceed nine letters in length

The 13 winning entries will receive:

A laminated 8" x 10" photo of the pup they named

A plush police dog named Justice

An RCMP water bottle

Entries must be submitted by March 25 online through the Name the Puppy Contest or by mail to:

Attn: "Name the Puppy Contest"

Police Dog Service Training Centre

Box 6120

Innisfail, AB

T4G 1S8

The winning entries will be selected by Police Dog Service Training Centre staff and announced on April 29. Should a selected name be submitted by multiple children, a random draw will decide the winner.