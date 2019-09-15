Airdrie RCMP are requesting the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who's been missing since Friday morning.

Police say Zachary Lemay went missing sometime in the morning of September 13 after leaving his home in Airdrie. That was also the last time he made contact with anyone.

On Monday, RCMP confirmed the teen's cell phone was turned off on the afternoon of September 13 and its last GPS location was in the Nordegg area near Rocky Mountain House.

Officials say they are very concerned for Lemay's safety.

He is described as:

Caucasian

6'1" (185 cm) tall

230 lbs (104 kg)

Light brown hair

Hazel eyes

He was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and a dark brown baseball cap.

Lemay is also believed to be driving a 1995 model, white/aqua Ford F250 truck bearing Alberta licence plate CDC 9685.

Anyone who encounters Lemay's truck or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or your local police service.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at www.P3Tips.com or by using "P3 Tips" app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.