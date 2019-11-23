CALGARY – RCMP west of Calgary are searching for a driver who allegedly approached two 12-year-old boys Friday night.

Investigators say the boys were walking on Range Road 33 near Springbank, Alta., south of Cochrane, at about 8 p.m. when they were approached by a man driving a van.

The driver spoke with the pair, reportedly offering them candy and a ride.

The youth declined and the man drove away.

The boys then reported the incident to Cochrane RCMP.

Police would now like to speak with the driver, who was described as 'non-Caucasian', approximately 50 years old, and as having a Jamaican accent.

Anyone with information about this or any other suspicious incident is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.