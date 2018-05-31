A fake jewelry scam has surfaced in central and southern Alberta and police say the suspects often play on people’s emotions to make the sale.

Strathmore RCMP has received four complaints about people trying to sell jewelry in the parking lots of local businesses since May 13.

The sellers say the jewelry is real gold and those who have purchased items later find out the jewelry is fake.

Police say in several cases the vehicle involved is a blue Dodge Journey with an Ontario or Quebec licence plate and that similar incidents have been reported in Vulcan, Halkirk, Sundre and Saskatchewan.

The suspects are both men and women and are described as middle-eastern, between the ages of 30 and 50.

Police say the scammers sometimes play on the emotions of their victims, claiming they need the money to return home.

“When scams are combined with an emotional appeal for help, unfortunately it is easier for people to be drawn in and become a victim” said RCMP Constable Denzil Morey, in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.