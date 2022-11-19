MP George Chahal hosting Saturday job fair at Genesis Centre

Looking for a job?

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is hosting a job fair Saturday at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.

Over 30 organizations and employers from sectors such as tech, energy, finance, trades and logistics, including representatives from Amazon, WestJet, Mphasis, TELUS, TD, RBC, Loblaws, Enterprise, the Calgary police, EllisDon, Red Bull and more will be represented.

"Since my election, I’ve heard from many skilled workers in Calgary who are looking for work or new opportunities," said Chahal. "Employers across the city are hiring for well paying jobs. Calgary workers are my priority, and hosting a job fair is a great way to support participants in our local economy."

The event takes place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.

To register in advance, go here: https://www.georgechahalmp.ca/jobfair.