MRU Cougars men's soccer team continues magic run with 1-0 victory over York in U Sports national quarter-final

In an intense, physical quarter-final, the MRU Cougars scored late in the second half to defeat the York Lions Thursday in the U Sports national quarter-finals in a game played in Nova Scotia.

The 1-0 win pushes MRU through to the semi-finals, where they will take on the host school, the Cape Breton Capers, in a semi-final Friday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

In a match that featured two yellow cards and 15 fouls, MRU attacked in the second half, taking seven shots with six on goal.

One of the final shots, in the 89th minute came from Miguel Da Rocha, who was featured last week as CTV Calgary's Athlete of the Week.

Da Rocha headed a corner kick from Finn Marshall into the net, continuing a hot streak that started in the Canada West Championships. There, Da Rocha scored two goals as MRU emerged as the number-one seed at the nationals.

"I'm so, so excited. This still doesn't feel real. I'm so happy for all of the hard work we've done to get here and I'm so happy that we are continuing to move on in the conference," said Da Rocha, in a media release.

Da Rocha's sentiments were echoed by MRU goaltender Aidan Dumoulin, who picked up his 12th shutout of the season.

"We worked so hard today. It was a hard-fought match and York is so talented, but at the end of the day, we got the job done and it feels fantastic," said Dumoulin.

Cougar coach Ryan Gyaki said the team's margin of victory was razor-thin but he would take it.

"Both teams dominated. It could have gone either way; I thought York played amazing and was very well coached; it was a great game of football. I'm so proud of the boys and I'm so excited to move on to the semi-final match tomorrow."