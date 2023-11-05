MRU Cougars men win Canada West with 1-0 shutout over UBC Thunderbirds

The Mount Royal University men's soccer team hosted their first Canada West soccer final Saturday in high style, defeating the UBC Thunderbirds 1-0.

Ethan Keen scored a first-half goal for the Cougars that stood up throughout the afternoon to give the team its margin of victory.

It was MRU"s first championship game appearance, and victory.

"This is surreal. I remember talking to the team at the beginning of the year and just the idea of making playoffs seemed impossible when we started," said Cougar coach Ryan Gyaki, in a release. "To finally touch the Canada West banner is incredible."

The defeat snapped the Thunderbirds' string of five consecutive Canada West titles.

Both teams don't have any time to reflect on the monumental moment in MRU sports history, however, as both are competing in the U Sports National Championship, which starts Thursday in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

"Today was a good indication of what nationals will be like,” said Gyaki. “UBC is an incredible program, humble and hard working. Today’s game could have gone either way and I think nationals will be the same. We are looking forward to more hard-fought games and hope the ball bounces our way again."